WHITE SWAN — Walla Walla Valley Academy's boys held an 18-14 lead over Eastern Washington Athletic Conference foe White Swan here on Thursday after one quarter of play.
But the Cougars exploded in the second stanza, outscoring the Knights 23-8 to take a 37-26 lead into halftime, and the hometown held on to that margin for a 67-55 victory.
"This was a good league match against a good team," WWVA coach Michael Bumgardner said. "White Swan did a good job applying a lot of pressure and forcing our guys into bad passes or bad drives, and forcing us into tough shots.
"It was a great early season test to help us improve and hopefully get us to another shot at them in district tournament."
Aaron Pollard led the Knights with 28 points, including hitting five 3-pointers.
Walla Walla's Henry Clancy put up eight points, and Jasiah Heredia had seven.
"Our guys did a good job staying with it in the first, but when Isaias Santellano got into foul trouble early in the second our offense struggled to find rhythm and control to get us quality shots," Bumgardner said. "After our second-half shooting slump, we were able to adjust at halftime and chip back at the deficit.
"Again in the fourth, a couple of our players got into foul trouble and we did a poor job in transition back on defense and weren't able to get any closer than four points in the second half."
The Knights, now 2-1 on the season and 0-1 in EWAC play, head to Touchet for a non-league matchup on Tuesday.
"This game will significantly help our guys improve as we go forward," Bumgardner said. "They got to experience a playoff team and a playoff atmosphere with a packed gym. With adjustments and improvements on both ends that we can work on in practice, we are looking for continued growth as a team as we move forward."
White Swan 67, WWVA 55
WHITE SWAN (67) — Wattlenet 2, C Lewis 2, Sampson-Craig 12, Bass 3, Leavitt 9, S. Lewis 9, D. Lewis 2, Soaring-Eagle 28. Totals 25-53 10-18 67.
WWVA (55) — Santellano 2, Freedle 5, Parks, Heredia 7, Pollard 28, Torres 3, Rittenbach 2, Clancy 8. Totals 19-56 11-21 55.
White Swan;14;23;16;14;—;67
WWVA;18;8;19;10;—;55
3-point goals — WS (Sampson-Craig, Leavitt, S Lewis, Soaring-Eagle 4), WWVA (Pollard 5, Torres). Total Fouls — White Swan 20, WWVA 18. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — WS (Sampson-Craig). Rebounds — WS 35, WWVA 28. Turnovers — WS 17, WWVA 17. Assists — WS 11, WWVA 13.