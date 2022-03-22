Walla Walla High's girls golfers were led by Madalyne Wilson and Brynn Watilo's 118 at the second Mid-Columbia Conference POD match at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Monday, March 21.
Wilson carded a 59-59—118, while Watilo finished 55-63— 118.
Emerson Schulke (59-60—119) and Reese Carlson (64-55—119) were next for the Blue Devils, with Jaiden Williams (67-68—135) and Piper Kubrock (68-72—140) rounding out the Blue Devil contingent.
Southridge won the team standings with a 327, followed by Hanford at 365, Richland 372, Kamiakin 410, Chiawana 423, Hermiston 458, Walla Walla 474, Kennewick 553, with Pasco fielding an incomplete team.
Wa-Hi next goes to Canyon Lakes Golf Course for a league match on March 30.
