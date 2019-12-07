SPOKANE — Annelise Whitaker took home a second-place medal for the Walla Walla High School girls wrestling team here at the Central Valley High School Classic on Saturday.
Whitaker led the way for the Wa-Hi girls, winning two of her three matches in the 145-pound weight class.
The Wa-Hi senior made short work of her first opponent, pinning Hanford's Mirina Enderlin with about a second left in the first period.
Whitaker then pinned teammate Yaritza Aguilar less than a minute into their second-round match.
Shadle Park's Alicia Stewart, who had defeated Aguilar in the opening round, proved to be a challenge for Whitaker in the 145 title match.
Battling into a third period, Stewart prevailed with a pin.
In addition to Whitaker and Aguilar in the 145 bracket, Wa-Hi had four more girls at the tournament.
Kylie-May Kemp started her day with a loss to eventual 120 champ Maisy Feltwell, of Liberty (Spangle).
Kristen Erickson, of Jenkins (Chewalah), then finished off Kemp with a pin at the end of their second period.
The 155 bracket had Wa-Hi's Emilie Lawrence bounce back from a quick setback to an eventual champ in the first round, going into the third period of her consolation match before Serena Jewell, of Moses Lake, scored a pin.
Wa-Hi also had Kate Marin (190) and Sofia Pandelo (140) each working a pair of matches in their respective weight classes.
The Wa-Hi girls next go to Richland on Wednesday, with the opening matches starting at 6 p.m.