RICHLAND — Annelise Whitaker pinned Hailey Say, of Hanford, late in the second period of their championship match to win the title, and cap a successful day for Walla Walla High School girls wrestling here at the Winter Cup on Friday.
Wa-Hi had two girls in the finals.
Whitaker won all four of her matches in the 140-pound weight class, pinning both of her first two opponents in the first period before taking her semi with a major decision.
Teammate Nayeli Flores scored a major decision in 110, and then pinned her next two opponents before finishing second.
“The performances of both Annelise and Nayeli are more and more fun to watch,” Blue Devils coach Jacob Butenhoff said. “They have started to find their stride, and it will be fun to see them continue to get better.”
Emily Flores (105) and Yaritza Aguilar (145) each managed to win a match in their respective brackets, helping Wa-Hi place in the top quarter of teams.
“Our girls competed very well today,” Butenhoff said. “We have quite a few of our girls out due to sickness and injury, but with the concerted effort of each of these girls, they still placed 11th out of 47 teams.
“Yari had an excellent day,” Butenhoff said. “She is aggressive and gets better every day. She’s learning so fast.
“Emily also put some points on the board for the team, and is eager to keep learning.”
The Wa-Hi girls next wrestle this coming weekend, Jan. 3-4, in Nampa, Idaho, at the Rollie Lane Invite.