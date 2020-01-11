KELSO, Wash. — Annelise Whitaker and Nayeli Flores each won five wrestling matches for the Wa-Hi girls, placing fourth in the their respective weight classes to highlight Blue Devil performances in the Kelso Tournament here on Friday and Saturday.
Flores took fourth in the 105-pound weight class, starting her weekend with back-to-back wins before a quarterfinal loss bumped her to the consolation bracket.
Three straight victories then put Flores in the third place match, and she settled for fourth place.
Whitaker followed a similar route in 135, pinning her first two opponents before a quarterfinal setback forced her into the consolation bracket.
Three straight victories put Whitaker in the third place match, which went all the way through three periods, but she lost a 9-4 scoring decision.
Meanwhile, Kylie-May Kemp captured the only other Wa-Hi victory with a pin in her second match of the tournament in 115.
Wa-Hil also had Emily Flores (100) and Emily Lawrence (155) each manage to battle through all three periods in a match, and teammate Yaritza Aguilar (140) took one of her opponents into a second period.