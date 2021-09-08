RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's volleyball team opened this fall season with a shocking victory here Tuesday, Sept. 7, rallying to knock off perennial Mid-Columbia Conference powerhouse Richland in five thrilling sets (22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 15-9).
"Effort, determination and teamwork are the words that come to mind to describe tonight’s win," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "It’s been a very, very long time since we have beat Richland, and it feels amazing to open our season with a win against the reining MCC champions.
"Tonight our girls played with determination and heart, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team."
Back in the traditional fall setting after the COVID-19 pandemic had limited the 2020-21 squad to a hasty spring schedule — those Blue Devils wound up with a 9-4 record that included a loss to Richland, 3-2, March 9 at home — Walla Walla made the most of contributions throughout its lineup.
Jade Ilaoa led the way with 19 kills, three aces and eight digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Becky Merca put up 20 assists, four aces and two digs, and Emma McGuire was good for six kills, six blocks and two digs.
"Jade led us tonight," Dove said. "She was solid all the way around and played one of the best games I’ve seen from her. We leaned on her when the score got tight.
"Becky and Emma were great leaders for us tonight too," Dove added. "They both brought energy that gave us huge momentum."
Wa-Hi also had Sofia Glaus making 14 assists, an ace and five digs, and Eden Glaus tallying six kills, three aces and a block.
Raquel Edwards gave the Blue Devils another three kills and three blocks, Kasey Wegner added two aces, three kills and two blocks, and Lauryn Bergevin chipped in an ace and five digs.
"Tonight’s game is what I have been waiting to see from this group," Dove said.
The Blue Devils look ride momentum into their next match, Thursday, as they host Hanford. Admission is free.
"I always knew that our girls were extremely talented and could compete with the best," Dove said. "Now, they have proved it. And hopefully, they all believe it too."