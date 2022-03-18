YAKIMA — Walla Walla High School JROTC Precision Rifle Team won the league championship March 12 at the Cascade Mountain League JROTC Drill Meet at East Valley High School in Yakima.
Eighty-eight high school marksmen from JROTC Programs throughout Washington and Oregon met to compete in a match that would decide the champions of the 2021-22 league season.
The sporter class rifle match took place in East Valley High School’s auxiliary gymnasium with targets set in the prone, standing and kneeling positions.
Wa-Hi’s sporter team, consisting of Cadet Captain Wyatt Hutson, Cadet Staff Sergeant Aviella Wilson, Cadet Lieutenant Gerardo Soto and Cadet Corporal Isabel Dalan fired a team score of 2025 out of 2400 to finish in the second place position, just behind Lebanon High School from Oregon.
In the precision class, Wa-Hi’s team, made up of Cadet Major Cassidy Hanson, Cadet Lieutenant Tristan Scott, Cadet Lieutenant Kaden Kerr and Cadet First Sergeant Raquelle Justice took the first place trophy, firing a score of 2249 and clinching their 12th Consecutive league championship title.
“Finding ways to keep these rifle teams shooting as much as possible during the pandemic quarantine has really paid dividends this season," Wa-Hi Rifle Team Coach Mark Mebes said. “A lot of schools were unable to do that, especially in our region. We didn’t need a rebuilding year. Our cadets were ready to go when the season started this fall.”
Following the team match, the top eight shooters in both the sporter and precision categories met in a final to determine individual league champions.
In a final, each shooter fires 10 shots from the unsupported standing position before a crowd. Shooters are allowed 50 seconds per shot and at the conclusion of each shot, the score is announced. Final scores are added to the shooter’s total match score, with the highest score being declared the league champion.
In the sporter category, three Blue Devil marksmen qualified for the final. They included Cadets Soto, Wilson and Cadet Lieutenant Maximus Malone.
After the final shot was fired, Cadet Kyler Boyce from Lebanon High School claimed the league championship title, firing a total score of 658.
Soto and Wilson finished in fifth and sixth place respectively, receiving league medals.
Blue Devil marksmen swept the precision class with Kerr claiming bronze, Scott bringing home silver and Cassidy Hanson clinching the league championship title with a total score of 671.7.
“This is Cassidy’s second regional JROTC Championship title this season,” Mebes said. “She won the JROTC Western Regional Championship in Phoenix last month, and now the Cascade Mountain Two State League title. Truthfully, in our league this year, her stiffest competition has come from shooters on her own team.”
Wa-Hi’s rifle teams travel next to the CMP Western Regional Championship in Salt Lake City in April where they will face top rifle teams from 17 western states vying for invitations to the CMP National Championship in Ohio this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.