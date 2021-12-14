Walla Walla High School girls soccer star Mikailyn O'Dell signs to play at Walla Walla Community College

Walla Walla High School senior Mikailyn O'Dell, who was a standout defender on the Blue Devils' girls soccer team, signed a Letter of Intent to play at Walla Walla Community College.
O'Dell was honored this past season as an All-Mid-Columbia Conference honorable mention.
She was integral to the varsity Blue Devils' successful campaign as they had an 8-10 record, but finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and later had a shutout win during the district tournament.
