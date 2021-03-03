Walla Walla High School dug itself out of an early hole and won three straight sets to beat Kennewick (11-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22) in prep volleyball action here Tuesday.
"We had a rough showing in game one, but were able to limit our mistakes and come out with the win," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said.
Mya Wood finished the match with 16 digs and two aces for the Blue Devils (2-2 record).
"Mya led our team tonight and stayed aggressive defensively," Dove said. "She shut down their outside hitter, and had a few hustle plays which gave us the momentum to win."
Wa-Hi also had Makenna Mosher contributing 12 kills, three aces and two digs, Jade Ilaoa adding 10 kills, two aces and nine digs, Kylee Porter with eight kills and two blocks, as well as Becky Merca dishing 24 assists while making 12 digs.
"Our middles performed well tonight, allowing us to spread their blockers and become more successful offensively," Dove said.
The Blue Devils will stick around for the next outing Thursday, at they host Pasco.