Walla Walla High School recently hired a pair of Blue Devil graduates to coach varsity sports, according to Chris Ferenz, athletic director.
Tresa Reibel (Class of 1991) will be heading up the girls' basketball program and Presley Foust (2010) does likewise for girls' tennis, Ferenz said.
"We are excited to hire both Presley and Tresa as they are student-athlete-centered coaches who will be positive role models for our Blue Devils," Ferenz said. "Each has been an assistant for multiple seasons at the high school level where they were lauded for their ability to foster positive and productive relationships with their athletes. Both of them are ready to lead the next generation of Blue Devils on the tennis and basketball courts."
Reibel, who guided a 17-and-under travel team for Arizona Elite to a third-place finish at the Under Armour National Tournament in Pennsylvania last month, won nine varsity letters during her high school career — three on the soccer pitch, two on the basketball court, and four in the track and field arena.
She was an all-conference pick each year she competed in soccer and was an all-conference choice during her senior basketball season.
Reibel distinguished herself in track and field her senior year while competing in the 300 hurdles. She placed sixth at state, claimed the district championship, and ran a then-school-record time of 46.6 seconds in that event.
Reibel credited coaches Floyd Bunt and Keven Peck (soccer), Jim Smith (basketball), and Dave Klicker and her father Al (track and field) for her success.
"I was pretty much a track runner since I was five years old," the former Tresa Oliver said. "Any sport was my thing. That was my lab, my classroom. I was extremely successful. My senior year was special, memorable. I will never forget it.
"My goal every (soccer) game was a hat trick," said Reibel, who competed as a striker. "Peck brought a lot of intensity to Wa-Hi.
"Going to the 1990 state basketball tournament was awesome," Reibel said of the season in which both the Wa-Hi boys and girls made the jaunt to Seattle. "That does not happen a lot. That made it extremely special. It was definitely a highlight."
Reibel ran college track at Whitworth for three years (1992-94) and at one time earned a No. 18 national ranking in the 400 hurdles.
She then coached there through the 2000 season with an emphasis in the men's and women's 400 hurdles, high hurdles, and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Reibel earned her bachelor's degree from Southern Utah in 2003 and a masters from the University of Phoenix two years later.
She trained men's and women's basketball, women's soccer, and softball athletes while at SUU.
Reibel — a teacher, and both a middle school and high school basketball coach in Arizona since 2003 — said that she and husband Ryan, also an ex-Wa-Hi athlete, have wanted to return to the Walla Walla Valley since a recent staying-in-touch and recruiting-type conversation with Whitman women's basketball coach Michelle Ferenz.
"Ryan and I have been wanting to come home," Reibel said. "After talking to Chris, coming home was the right thing to do."
Foust, a four-year tennis letter winner at Wa-Hi (2007-10), was a first-team, all-conference selection her junior and senior seasons, and served as team captain.
She qualified for regional play her junior year and advanced to the state tournament in her final season.
Foust furthered her tennis career at the Community Colleges of Spokane.
She rejoined the Blue Devil program — led by Peck, her father — as junior varsity coach in 2015.
Peck stepped down after 24 seasons of tennis mentoring — seven years coaching the junior varsity boys and 17 leading the varsity girls.
"The level of integrity and respect that he held for all of his players was a quality that I admired," Foust said of her dad. "He showed us how to compete, play respectfully and work together as a team. Those attributes carried over to college and built the relationships I established as a coach.
"He has been my constant and words of wisdom as I navigated my tennis and coaching career," Foust said. "I was excited to be working with my dad on a professional level, as well as bringing the values that he had built over years. I spent the last eight seasons building relationships, educating student-athletes and sharing my passion for the game of tennis."
Foust said she wants to "continue to bring honesty, equity, trust, respect and commitment to the team.
"I plan to inspire student-athletes and provide guidance on and off the court," Foust said. "Following the footsteps of my father, I will continue to spread the values he has established over the last 24 years, and bring my own light to the team. It has always been an aspiration to conduct a varsity team. Being at Walla Walla High School is an honor. Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil!"
