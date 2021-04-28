Taylor McGill went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, Kaitline Chapman was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Tallulah Sickels shut out Hermiston on one hit with 10 strikeouts as Walla Walla High School’s softball team routed Hermiston 10-0 here at Murr Sports Park on Tuesday, April 27.
Action stopped midway through the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule, with Wa-Hi (9-1 record) picking up its seventh straight win on the heels of a doubleheader sweep Friday at Hanford, which saw Chapman going 8-for-8 and McGill 6-for-9.
It was more of the same here Tuesday, along with Kylie Kemp going 2-for-2 and Alizaeya Salcedo 2-for-3.
“We continue to hit the ball really well,” Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. “Kaitline Chapman and Taylor McGill are in the hitting zone right now. They carried over their intensity from last week really well. Kylie and Zaeya are right here with them.”
Wa-Hi’s seven-inning second inning keyed the victory.
The Blue Devils plated two first-inning runs, and another in the third, to cruise to the shortened victory.
Sickels turned in another dominating performance from the pitching circle after baffling Hanford throughout their Friday twin bill.
Hermiston mustered only three base runners in the five innings.
“Tallulah and Raquelle (Justice) were in sync right from the start,” McHie said. “Throwing a one-hitter against a good Hermston was really impressive.
“Our defense made the necessary plays when given the opportunity and Tallualh did the rest for us.”
The Blue Devils look to keep rolling Friday, when they play a doubleheader in Kennewick at Southridge.