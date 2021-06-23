ARLINGTON, Wash. — Walla Walla High School senior Dash Sirmon has put on record-breaking track and field performances this summer, only weeks after his outstanding year as a junior with the Blue Devils.
Sirmon placed third out of 24 selected decathlon participants from around the state here June 18-19 at the Washington State Multi-Event Championships. Competing in the 10-skill combo for the first time in his life, Sirmon bested javelin and discus. He was also runner-up in long jump, and placed third in both the 100-meter sprint and pole vault. The other events included the 400, the 1,500, the 100 hurdles, shot put and the high jump.
Sirmon was coming off a stellar, but all-too-brief, season for Wa-Hi. Returning to action for just the month of April as circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic were only beginning to improve, he earned All-Mid Columbia Conference honors in three events.
Success has continued this summer. Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw has reported Sirmon broke the school record in javelin two weeks ago at a summer meet in Cheney, Wash, where he threw 206 feet, eight inches. The previous Blue Devil record was 199-05, set by Kyle Mitchell at 2001 state championships.
"Dash had been close numerous times during track, but he finally got it," Hisaw said. "This throw has Dash currently ranked No. 5 in the entire country.
"I'm so proud of Dash and his efforts to not only be the best javelin thrower in the country, but to push his boundaries and grow as an athlete," Hisaw said. "He's learning a lot about himself, how to manage his energy and also be well-rounded. He has an incredibly bright future and, not only myself, but Blue Devil Track and Field is excited to see Dash continue to improve and to accomplish his goals of competing in track and Field in college, after high school."