Walla Walla High School's JROTC Rifle Team started their season last weekend by hosting the U.S. Army Junior Air Rifle Sectional Match.
Twenty-nine junior marksmen from Washington and Idaho converged on Wa-Hi’s rifle range to compete for honors and national placement in this, their first nationally ranked match of the 2021-22 season.
Precision class rifle shooters fired a 60-shot match from the unsupported standing position. Shots were scored as an Olympic match would score, with the highest possible score on each shot being a 10.9 and each of six full targets being worth a possible 109 points.
Elijah Spencer of Boise won the precision match with a total score of 610.0 out of 654 possible points.
The Blue Devils' top shooter was Cadet Captain Cassidy Hanson, totaling a score of 591.8.
The precision team, made up of Hanson, Cadet Command Sergeant Major Nicole Hunter with a 588.6, Cadet First Sergeant Raquelle Justice at 585.1 and Cadet Lieutenant Tristan Scott turning a 570.0, finished the day with a team total of 2,335.5, putting them in second place in eastern Washington.
“The precision team has spent several weeks training for this match,” said Hanson, who serves as the team captain. “In practice, we have been producing very encouraging scores. The team turned in a solid performance today.”
The Spokane Rifle Club’s Gold Team took first place behind a 2,238.6, with Anna Pearsall’s score topping the squad with a 597.2, leading teammates Ben Tafoya (584.8), Derek Phipps (581.1) and Garrett Pearsall (575.5).
In the Sporter class, the match consisted of 20 shots fired prone, 20 shots standing and 20 shots from the kneeling position for a possible total score of 600.
The top score went to Wa-Hi Cadet Captain Wyatt Hutson with a 519.
Blue Devil sophomore Cadet Sergeant Aviella Wilson came in second place with a 505, third place went to Wa-Hi Cadet Captain Rowan Hart, who fired a 485, and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Maxwell Wooster rounded out the scoring team with a 462.
Wa-Hi's JROTC’s Sporter team won the match with a score of 1,971 out of 2,400.
“Currently, Wa-Hi’s score has them sitting well nationally,” said Rifle Team Coach Sergeant First Class Mark Mebes “There are still a lot of locations that have yet to turn in their scores.”
