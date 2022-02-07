Walla Walla High School’s JROTC Rifle Team Captain Cassidy Hanson earned the title of JROTC Western Regional Rifle champion last weekend in Phoenix, Ariz.
The match featured more than 100 of the top qualifying high school ROTC marksmen from across the western region of the U.S., and was held at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, Ariz., on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5.
The Phoenix match is the second of three matches that pitted the top Army JROTC shooters against each other vying for honors and an invitation to the All Service JROTC National Championship in Camp Perry, Ohio, this March.
More than 400 high school JROTC programs compete in local qualifying matches to gain an invitation to the event.
Wa-Hi’s team, captained this year by Hanson, received invitations for both the Precision class and Sporter class rifle teams.
Sporter team members qualifying for the match were Cadet Captain Wyatt Hutson, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Maxwell Wooster, Cadet Captain McKenna Hart, Cadet Lieutenant Gerry Soto and Cadet Sergeant Sara Justice.
Serving on the Precision team were Hanson, Cadet Lieutenant Tristan Scott, Cadet Lieutenant Kaden Kerr and Cadet First Sergeant Raquelle Justice.
The match consisted of two days of Olympic-style air rifle shooting with competitors shooting 20 record shots in each of three firing positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a total of 10 points, with each shooting a daily score out of a possible 600 each day.
Shooters were divided into three relays each day, with the Sporter teams shooting the first relay and Precision teams shooting later in the day.
The Blue Devil Sporter team shot their highest score of the year on day one, led by senior Hutson, who produced a 523, followed by Soto at 501.
Their team score of 1,998 put them in sixth place out of the 12 teams present in Arizona.
The Precision team finished the first day with a team total of 2,290, putting them in second place, 13 points behind the team from Fountain Fort Carson High School in Colorado.
Hanson held Wa-Hi’s top score of the day with a 580, putting her in third place overall.
Teammate Tristan Scott finished the day two places behind Hanson at 577, with Justice at 575 in sixth.
“We shot really well as a team in prone today,” said Hanson on Friday. “We struggled a little in prone last week in Spokane, so it was good to have a good showing here in that position.”
On the second day of competition, the Sporter team turned another season-high score of 2,009, dropping, however, in placement to seventh overall, led this time by Soto, who shot a career-high score of 521, followed by Hutson at 514 and Hart with a career personal best of 507.
“Soto was absolutely on fire today,” said Mebes. “He’s been turning excellent scores in practice, but as a new Sporter team member it is really good to see him shoot this well in his first big competition.”
In the Precision class, the Blue Devils turned a slightly lower score the second day of the match at 2,288, still maintaining second place and finishing 16 points behind the team from Colorado.
Hanson again led the team with a 579, giving her a career-high two-day total of 1,159 and placing her in a tie for first place with Sarah Hancock from Fountain Fort Carson.
Scott produced a 578, raising his placement to the number four spot for a two-day total of 1,155.
The championship concluded with a final match on Saturday afternoon, with the eight shooters with the highest two-day totals trading blows for 10 shots from the standing position to determine final placement and medals.
Hanson and Hancock began the final in a tie with 1,159 points.
On the first shot Hanson, pulled a low-right 8, with Hancock producing a 10.5, jumping into the lead by two points.
Over the next seven shots, they dueled shot for shot, matching each other’s pace so that the two were never as much as two points apart.
On the seventh shot, Hanson overtook first place and managed to maintain a slight lead to the end, finishing with a 1,259.1 to clinch the JROTC Western Regional Title.
“That is the closest match final I have seen since 2015,” Mebes said. “You could have cut the tension with a knife. People kept tapping me on the shoulder with wide eyes on each shot as she closed that two-point gap, little by little.”
“I really had to shake off that first shot,” Hanson said afterward. “It was just nerves. Plus, the crowd kept cheering every time we got ready to fire. Sergeant Mebes has us train that way, though, so I was able to block it out each time. It felt really good to have all that training pay off today.”
Scott successfully defended his fourth-place spot against Allison Courtney of Fountain Fort Carson, who closed in on him from the fifth-place position, reducing the gap between them to 3/10th of a point on the last shot.
The third leg of the Army JROTC National Match will be held next weekend in Ohio. The results of that match will determine final national placement for Army JROTC and invitations for shooters to compete in the All-Service JROTC Rifle Championships this March in Camp Perry.
Hanson’s placement as Army Western champion will most likely earn her a place as an individual, with Scott in consideration as well.
The Blue Devils return home to train for the 3-Position Junior Olympic Match in Spokane this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.