Walla Walla High senior Peyton Bergevin signed to play basketball and study at Linfield College on Wednesday.
Bergevin was a four-year Blue Devil varsity basketball player, and team captain her junior and senior seasons.
Bergevin was Wa-Hi's leading returning player in scoring, assists, steals and blocks heading into her senior season.
She spent last summer of AAU basketball traveling to Portland, Chicago, Sacramento and Los Angeles playing for Corey Baerlocher and the Northwest Express Extreme, before suffering an ACL tear at a college basketball camp in August. She had ACL surgery by Dr. Edwin Tingstad at Washington State University in October, and missed her senior year while in rehabilitation.
Bergevin continued to be a Wa-Hi team captain, and attended every Blue Devil practice and game despite not being able to play.
Despite the injury, Bergevin still had offers to play basketball at multiple schools, including Eastern Oregon, Pacific, Lewis and Clark, Warner Pacific. She also had discussions with the coaches at Whitman College and George Fox before deciding to commit to Linfield coach Casey Bunn-Wilson at Linfield College.
She will graduate from Wa-Hi as part of the National Honor Society with a 3.877 GPA, and is a member of ASB and FFA, and also participated in soccer, softball and swimming while at Wa-Hi. She plans to pursue an elementary education degree with an emphasis in mathematics and a minor in coaching.