Walla Walla High School's baseball team lost to Richland, 11-1, on Monday, April 19, here at Murr Field.
Coming off a doubleheader sweep Friday at Hermiston, the Blue Devils (4-3 record) found themselves in an early hole after Richland had plated five runs in the top of the second inning.
Wa-Hi trimmed its deficit to 5-1 with a run in the bottom of the third, but the Blue Devils failed to get any closer.
Richland put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh.
The Blue Devils will next play Friday, hosting Pasco for a twin bill.