Walla Walla High School's baseball team lost to Richland, 11-1, on Monday, April 19, here at Murr Field.

Coming off a doubleheader sweep Friday at Hermiston, the Blue Devils (4-3 record) found themselves in an early hole after Richland had plated five runs in the top of the second inning.

Wa-Hi trimmed its deficit to 5-1 with a run in the bottom of the third, but the Blue Devils failed to get any closer.

Richland put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh.

The Blue Devils will next play Friday, hosting Pasco for a twin bill.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.