A three-sport standout at Walla Walla High School, named All-Mid Columbia Conference three times in the past 12 months for baseball (last spring as a junior), football and then basketball, Dylan Ashbeck should already have almost three weeks of baseball games under his belt this season.
After two weeks of preseason practice, with word of the mysterious coronavirus only beginning to creep into headlines here from reports out in King County, Ashbeck and the 2020 Wa-Hi Blue Devils were supposed to finally play their first game March 16 here at Murr Field against Pendleton.
But instead, that same week, the sudden outbreak would force Wa-Hi and every other school in Washington and Oregon suspend sports activities and close off their campuses in a general effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ashbeck and the Blue Devils sensed something was up when they got together for what might turn out to be the last time this season at Murr Field on Saturday, March 14.
“That Friday, we found out school was going to be closed starting that coming Tuesday,” Ashbeck said. “Going into that practice, I was talking to (Hunter Polley and Anthony Parish) — we’ve been playing baseball together since we were seven — but we were thinking that this could be our last practice, and you could tell the coaches had that same feeling.
“We tried to make it a fun practice,” Ashbeck remarked. “Coach Grady (Keith Gradwohl) was telling us to not lose hope. I mean, we could still come back.
“We don’t know yet.”
Born and raised here in Walla Walla, Dylan Ashbeck is already set to begin playing college football this coming fall at Whitworth, his commitment having been announced Feb 28 on Twitter.
Right now, the only thing standing between Ashbeck and his Wa-Hi diploma — graduation still scheduled June 5 — might be about eight more weeks of online schooling.
COVID-19 has turned the world upside down, and consequently, the three-sport Blue Devil student-athlete has seen his daily life take a new spin.
Before Wa-Hi closed its campus March 17, Dylan Ashbeck woke up every morning around 5:45 a.m. and hurried — together with his younger brother Logan, a sophomore — over to the Blue Devil weight room before returning home to shower, scarf breakfast and get back to school in time for his first class at 7:50 a.m.
Dylan then spent most of his next 8-9 hours at Wa-Hi, with school lessons soon followed by sports practice (football in the fall, basketball during winter, baseball each spring).
Back home around 6:30 p.m., Ashbeck then showered and sat down to dinner with his family before completing his homework and going to sleep around 10:30 p.m.
The day of a game would be one of the occasional exceptions to this routine — a schedule that Dylan Ashbeck came to relish.
“I found it was easier to keep my grades up with all this going on,” Ashbeck said. “See, I tend to procrastinate when there’s a lot of time before the deadline to complete something. But when the time span is short, it actually helps me focus on getting it done.
“My GPA is around 3.3, mostly A’s and a couple of B’s,” Ashbeck said. “I’ve always had pretty good grades, but when I was a freshman and a sophomore, they were a little lower because I didn’t think it mattered as much then. But starting my junior year, I started to think that a little extra work could get them higher.”
Nowadays, ordered along with everybody else in this state to stay home as much as possible, Ashbeck has had a lot more free time on his hands.
Classes online now with lesson plans and assignments for each course available throughout the day, Ashbeck says the last three weeks he could sleep in until 10 a.m. and then get up for breakfast and morning exercise before starting schoolwork at noon.
Ashbeck had already long ago strategized for his final high school semester to be light on book work, more hands-on with a P.E. class in Advanced Strength Training, as well as Floriculture from the Career and Technical Education department while another period has him serving as teacher’s assistant.
That leaves three courses (Senior English, Statistics, and Business Law) occupying most of his study time, and he says he tends to finish by mid-afternoon.
The rest of the day is his after a few household chores, and Ashbeck goes back to more exercise before joining the rest of us in search of things to do.
Ashbeck says he has always loved fishing when given a rare chance outside of a crammed year-round athletic schedule, but options are limited right now.
Otherwise, Ashbeck fills his time weight lifting at home, running, and staying in top physical condition for whenever he does get to back on a playing field — even if that means waiting until fall football practice up in Spokane at Whitworth.
Meanwhile, academics take precedence.
“We haven’t had any tests yet, but I think my grades are going to stay the same,” Ashbeck said. “The hard part’s been with following some of the math lessons and working on the assignments, but I think I’ll get through it.
“This year’s been crazy,” Ashbeck said. “A lot of stuff’s already been different just in general. We had a new football coach (Greg Lupfer), and then we had a new basketball coach (Adam Berg). I mean, I love coach Lupfer and coach Berg. Both coaches have taught me so much. It’s just that this year’s been all about adapting to new things.
“Baseball with coach Grady was going to be the one thing I’m used to — and then this happened.”
Despite the coaching changes, Ashbeck was ready to put the finishing touch on a stellar senior year after having played hurt most of the time he was a junior.
Three games into the 2018 football season, over in Pasco at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14, Ashbeck was throwing up a block against Chiawana when he felt a pop in the back of his left shoulder.
An MRI seven months later would reveal a torn labrum, and the ensuing surgery April 17 kept Ashbeck’s arm in a sling for six weeks (with therapy to follow) before he was cleared in late August, in time for the first day of 2019 football practice under new head coach Greg Lupfer.
But original examinations the first seven months had written off his pain as muscle strain, and Ashbeck continued to play the rest of the 2018 football season ... and the entire 2018-19 basketball season … and then half the spring baseball season before he asked for a second opinion.
Though a right-handed thrower and hitter, Ashbeck would feel some noticeable discomfort around his left shoulder when swinging a bat.
“I tore my labrum, but we didn’t know it,” Ashbeck said. “I’m not sure how to describe (the feeling) other than that it was like my arm was just hanging there. No real connection to the rest of me. We kept just having to tape it up, but after a while, I could tell something was not right. I was lifting weights to strengthen the arm, and I mean I was lifting hard, but my strength was not increasing.”
Despite the pain, Ashbeck still managed a .435 batting average before surgery brought his season to an abrupt end the day after the Blue Devils had him in the heart of their lineup for both ends of an April 16 doubleheader split at Pasco (Dylan went 2-for-2 in the first game, an 18-5 Wa-Hi win with two singles, a walk and a run batted in from Ashbeck before they dropped the nightcap 11-7, though he had walked twice and scored a run).
Two weeks remained in the regular season Blue Devil schedule, but nevertheless, MCC baseball coaches would vote Ashbeck onto their all-conference second team.
Back at full strength in time for the 2019 football season, as a wide receiver and defensive back, Ashbeck wound up earning more all-MCC second-team honors.
Blue Devils fans fortunate enough to be at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland the night of Oct. 4 might never forget watching what turned out to be a Dylan Ashbeck highlight show.
Ashbeck caught 13 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns, and on defense, made a pivotal second-quarter interception that led to the Blue Devils taking the lead for good in a 35-28 victory — the first Wa-Hi win over Richland since 2014.
What’s more, that was on homecoming night at Richland.
“Going in, we didn’t think we were going to throw that much,” Ashbeck said. “It’s hard to remember everything now. That game’s such a blur in my memory. We had so much fun. I remember my first touchdown was on a little five-yard hitch. The second one was more of a deep throw (33 yards) where we put the ball up there and I went up got it.
“We were at the same spot our next drive, so I went to coach Lupfer and told him, ‘I can get this one,’” Ashbeck said. “I just watched the highlights the other day. I forgot I had the interception. It’s all a blur.
“It was awesome, and nothing’s better than beating the Bombers at Fran Rish.”
Ten days after the last Wa-Hi football game, basketball practices began to follow classes.
By the end of basketball season, with Wa-Hi having placed third in the MCC while compiling an overall record of 17-6 (after 10-12 the previous year), Ashbeck had been named to another all-MCC second team.
Ten days after the last Wa-Hi basketball game, a 65-62 loss to Ferris here at the Blue Devil Gym on Feb. 18 in the district postseason tournament, Ashbeck announced on Twitter that he would go to Whitworth and play college football.
As for studies, Ashbeck has also said he would love to return to Wa-Hi one day and sit in the opposite side of a classroom.
“My whole life, I’ve wanted to be a teacher,” Ashbeck said. “My dream would be to come back to Wa-Hi as a teacher.”
Ashbeck will join a Whitworth football program on six consecutive winning seasons, including a 6-3 mark this past fall after going 10-1 with a Northwest Conference Championship the previous year (the only loss came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament).
“I had started my recruiting process kinda late, but Whitworth was one of the schools I had already gotten in touch with last year through our football coach at the time, (Eric) Hisaw,” Ashbeck said. “I got to visit Whitworth and talk with coach (Rod) Sandberg. I liked how he was treating me like family. I loved how the whole program there was so much like a family, everybody there. They’re all together. I love their winning tradition, and how they all work hard.”
Ironically, only three years ago, Ashbeck assumed he was done with football.
“I thought baseball was going to be the sport for me at first growing up, and then I started liking basketball more,” Ashbeck said. “That’s what I wanted to put all my time into after my first year at Wa-Hi, so my sophomore year, I decided that I wasn’t going to play football anymore.
“But by time I was starting my junior year, I realized I really missed football too much.
“I just showed up for the first practice in cleats,” Ashbeck said. “I wound up having a lot of success in football my junior year.
“And I could see that working hard was going to make me an even better player, so that’s when I figured if I worked hard enough, I might be able to play football in college.”
But before leaving Wa-Hi, Ashbeck and the 2020 baseball Blue Devils would like a chance to play.
“Coach Grady told us to keep our heads up and never just think this season is cancelled,” Ashbeck remarked. “We really don’t know for sure, so keep trying to do some drills and workouts on our own because, if we do get to play again, the team that wins is the team that stays focused.”
The Blue Devils may not be able to gather for practice, games or even a meeting right now, but Ashbeck says they still support each other.
“We’ll call each other or text or have some group chats, here and there,” Ashbeck remarked. “We find ways to talk about keeping our arms moving so we’re ready if we do get to play some more.
“We try to keep each other motivated.”
Ashbeck foremost thanks his parents for enabling him to be so successful in sports.
“I wouldn’t be able to do all that stuff if it wasn’t for my mom, who makes all the food, cleans and does all the laundry, and my dad, for working and providing money for my family. Thank you!”
Dylan also credits his perseverance for his accomplishments in Blue Devil athletics.
“Over the years, I’ve had a lot of different coaches here — and never the same, except for coach Grady — but they all have taught me different things, and the biggest thing has been dedication and hard work,” Ashbeck said. “All that work in the weight room really made a difference for me.
“My junior year, when I tore my labrum and didn’t know about it and ended up getting surgery and spent six weeks with my arm in a sling, I couldn’t do much but still found some things safe for me to do in the weight room with my arm in the sling,” Ashbeck said. “So I was still lifting in the morning, and then having physical therapy, until I was cleared for the first day of football practice.
“I was already bigger and stronger, and more focused,” Ashbeck said. “Going through that injury — I mean, it didn’t feel good — but going through that helped.”