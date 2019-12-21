PASCO — Walla Walla High School boys went to the Best of the West wrestling duals n Pasco on Friday.
They were placed in Group C, where they finished second, and they also faced Southridge and Pasco individually.
Southridge defeated Wa-Hi as a team 49-20.
Ruben Lozano, Mateo Caso, Donny Birdwell, and Isaac Rosales all won their matches for Wa-Hi by decisions.
Drew Humphrey pinned Arturo Cardoza in 1:43 as the only Wa-Hi wrestler to pin a Southridge wrestler on the day.
John-Mark Whitaker barely missed winning his match, losing on a 8-6 decision.
Three Wa-Hi forfeits aided Southridge in their victory.
In the group competition, Wa-Hi wrestled against Deer Park, Mount Si, and Baker.
Wa-Hi faced Deer Park first.
Mateo Caso, Donny Birdwell, and Camrin Henzel won their matches on pin downs.
Henzel pinned Ethan Frank with only three seconds until they would go to a decision.
Alejandro Mata won on a decision.
Four Wa-Hi wrestlers lost their matches.
Three Wa-Hi wrestlers did not wrestle due to forfeits.
Southridge tied Wa-Hi in points.
As the tiebreaker, Wa-Hi won 40-39.
Wa-Hi defeated Mount Si in the next round 48-23.
Caso, Drew Humphrey, Donny Birdwell, and Matthew Gradwahl won on pin downs.
Baker took the group as they defeated Wa-Hi 51-23.
Kason Fortune, Lozano, and Drew Humphrey all won on decisions or technical falls.
Pasco blew out Wa-Hi 62-15.
Rosales and Gradwahl won their matches.
Wa-Hi boys next will be at Hanford on Saturday.