PASCO — Walla Walla High School boys went to the Best of the West wrestling duals n Pasco on Friday.

They were placed in Group C, where they finished second, and they also faced Southridge and Pasco individually.

Southridge defeated Wa-Hi as a team 49-20.

Ruben Lozano, Mateo Caso, Donny Birdwell, and Isaac Rosales all won their matches for Wa-Hi by decisions.

Drew Humphrey pinned Arturo Cardoza in 1:43 as the only Wa-Hi wrestler to pin a Southridge wrestler on the day.

John-Mark Whitaker barely missed winning his match, losing on a 8-6 decision.

Three Wa-Hi forfeits aided Southridge in their victory.

In the group competition, Wa-Hi wrestled against Deer Park, Mount Si, and Baker.

Wa-Hi faced Deer Park first.

Mateo Caso, Donny Birdwell, and Camrin Henzel won their matches on pin downs.

Henzel pinned Ethan Frank with only three seconds until they would go to a decision.

Alejandro Mata won on a decision.

Four Wa-Hi wrestlers lost their matches.

Three Wa-Hi wrestlers did not wrestle due to forfeits.

Southridge tied Wa-Hi in points.

As the tiebreaker, Wa-Hi won 40-39.

Wa-Hi defeated Mount Si in the next round 48-23.

Caso, Drew Humphrey, Donny Birdwell, and Matthew Gradwahl won on pin downs.

Baker took the group as they defeated Wa-Hi 51-23.

Kason Fortune, Lozano, and Drew Humphrey all won on decisions or technical falls.

Pasco blew out Wa-Hi 62-15.

Rosales and Gradwahl won their matches.

Wa-Hi boys next will be at Hanford on Saturday.

