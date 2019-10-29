KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's volleyball team bounced back from its first and only setback in Mid-Columbia Conference play so far this season.

Coming off a loss in straight sets to third-place Chiawana on Thursday at Wa-Hi, the Blue Devils made short work of Kamiakin, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 here on Monday.

Second-place Wa-Hi (12-1 in the MCC) inched a little closer to undefeated Richland, idle last night, setting the stage for a big regular season finale on Wednesday in Richland between the Blue Devils and the Bombers starting at 7 p.m.

It will be their lone showdown of the regular season.

"Our entire program got a win tonight, and I'm very excited to see how well every team is doing," Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. "The future looks good for Blue Devil volleyball."

The Blue Devils will be fresh off a rout of Kamiakin here.

Hannah Hair finished the match with 16 kills, four blocks and an ace for Wa-Hi, teammate Monica Miller was good for 18 assists, eight digs and an ace, and Jade Illaoa added five kills, three aces, five digs.

Isabelle Gardea gave Wa-Hi another five kills, Mya Wood hustled after 14 digs, and Kaiya Lynch tallied another seven kills.

"Tonight we played very good defense," Rotert said. "Kamiakin has some heavy hitters, but we did a good job of funnelling their swings to our passers who did very well.

"Our serving was also tough, which caused them to be out of system a lot."