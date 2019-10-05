RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School’s volleyball team picked up its seventh win in as many games as the Blue Devils dominated Hanford in straight sets 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 here on Saturday.

Wa-Hi seniors Hannah Hair and Monica Miller lead the way for the Blue Devils. Miller racked up a team leading 12 assists with five digs and two aces. Hair finished with five kills, blocks, and digs. 

Sophomore teammate Mya Wood got a team-leading 12 digs through the three sets they played. 

Junior Addie Baker played a good game offensively getting a team leading seven kills. 

The Blue Devils remained on pace with undefeated Richland.

Walla Walla looks to continue its strong season when it next plays on Tuesday in Kennewick.

