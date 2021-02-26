Walla Walla High School made short work of its first volleyball match at home this season, knocking off Hanford in straight sets (25-11, 25-23, 25-20) here Thursday.
Kylee Porter finished with eight kills and two blocks for the Blue Devils, while teamate Eden Glaus had six kills, five aces and seven digs.
Wa-Hi also had Mya Wood hustling after 11 digs, Becky Merca dishing 25 assists, and Jade Ilaoa with five kills, five aces and five digs.
"It was fun to come out with a sweep on our first home match of the year," Wa0Hi coach Christina Dove said. "We came out really strong in the first set, holding them to nine points. Now we just need to work on maintaining that momentum throughout the entire match."
The Blue Devils (1-1 record) will be back it Saturday at Kamiakin.
"We stayed aggressive and kept them out of system, but Hanford is a scrappy team and forced us into some long rallies," Dove added. "Overall, great first game at home."