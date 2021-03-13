HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's volleyball team improved to 5-4 on the season here Saturday after defeating the host Bulldogs in four sets (25-14, 13-25, 25-19, 27-25).
Blue Devil statistical leaders included Makenna Mosher with 11 kills and two blocks. Eden Glaus added nine kills while Emma McGuire contributed six kills, two blocks and 15 digs for Wa-Hi.
Becky Merca had 32 assists and 10 digs, Mya Wood had 18 digs, Lauryn Bergevin served four aces and upped six digs, and Sidney McCauley delivered two aces and nine digs for the Blue Devils.
"It felt good for us to get a solid win on the road," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "We served aggressively and made smart decisions. We were missing a few players, but our team stepped up and made sure we got the job done."
Wa-Hi's next match is Tuesday at Hanford.