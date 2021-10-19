Walla Walla High School’s volleyball team improved to 10-2 on the season with a four-set victory over Chiawana in the Blue Devils’ gym on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Blue Devils downed the Riverhawks 25-22, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-13.
Wa-Hi’s victory follows a five-set win over Chiawana on Sept. 16.
No further match details were available at presstime.
The Blue Devils next go to Southridge on Thursday.
