Walla Walla High School’s volleyball team improved to 10-2 on the season with a four-set victory over Chiawana in the Blue Devils’ gym on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Blue Devils downed the Riverhawks 25-22, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-13.

Wa-Hi’s victory follows a five-set win over Chiawana on Sept. 16.

No further match details were available at presstime.

The Blue Devils next go to Southridge on Thursday.

