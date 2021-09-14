Walla Walla High School's volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 3-2 victory over Mid-Columbia Conference foe Kennewick on the Blue Devils' court on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Wa-Hi outdueled the Lions, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 14-25, 15-13.

No further results were available at presstime.

The Blue Devils next go to Chiawana on Thursday.

Tags

Load comments