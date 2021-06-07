Walla Walla High track and field student-athletes earned all-Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) and team honors following the season.
On the girls side, Blue Devil senior Ella Nelson earned all-MCC first team honors in the 1,600 meters with her time of 4:55.67, and she was joined on the first team by fellow Wa-Hi senior Eliana Coburn in the 110-meter hurdles (15.37) and 300 hurdles (47.44), and senior Taryn Bohanan in the javelin (137 feet, 2 inches).
Track Athlete of the Year honors also went to Nelson, and Eric Hisaw earned Coach of the Year for the MCC champion Blue Devils girls.
Girls second-team went to Nelson in the 400 and 800 meters (1:00.06, 2:16.06, respectively), the 1,600 relay of Sarah Hepworth, Ava Nelson, Ella Nelson and Talia Billingsley (4:17.31), Bohanan and Coburn in the high jump (both at 5-3), and Madeline Jacobson in the triple jump (34-7.75).
Honorable mention went to Wa-Hi's Billingsley in the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.84, 49.60, respectively), the 800 relay of Ashlyn Nelsen, Jennifer Huntsman, Billingsley and Ella Nelson (1:49.63), and Sydney Patton in the long jump (15-9.75).
For the boys, all-MCC first team went to Wa-Hi junior Dash Sirmon in the javelin at 197-2.
Hisaw was also named MCC boys Coach of the Year after their title season.
Second-team honors went to Wa-Hi's Braden Hisaw in the 800 meters (1:59.96), Brody Hartley in the 1,600 and 3,200 (4:25.43, 9:38.36, respectively), Grady Lemma in the 110 and 300 hurdles (14.96), 39.40, respectively), the 400 relay of Brad Kinney, Lemma, Cyrus Wearstler and Sirmon (43.50), Michael Cornia in the javelin (185-1), and Sirmon in the pole vault at 12-feet even.
Honorable mention honors went to Hartley in the 800 (2:01.27), the 1,600 relay of Kinney, Wearstler, Braden Hisaw and Lemma (3:32.15), and Logan Ashbeck in the high jump (6-2).
The Blue Devils also voted for their team awards, with girls MVP going to Ella Nelson, Most Inspirational to Billingsley and Ella Nelson, and Most Improved to Stella Billingsley.
Team Captains are Ella Nelson, Talia Billingsley, Hepworth and Coburn.
For the Wa-Hi boys, MVP is Lemma, Most Inspirational went to Lemma and Braden Hisaw, and Most Improved to Ashbeck and Camden McCollough.
Team Captains are Lemma, Braden Hisaw, Wearstler and Kinney.