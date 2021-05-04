Walla Walla High School’s softball team won both its games against Hanford here at Murr Sports Park on Monday, May 3, opening the doubleheader with a 9-5 victory and then finishing its regular season schedule as Mid-Columbia Conference champions with a 14-9 win.
The MCC will hold a postseason tournament Thursday in Richland at Columbia Playfield, with the top-seeded Blue Devils (13-1 record) up and the fourth seed at 4 p.m. That will be followed by the final game there at 6 p.m.
Wa-Hi goes to Richland on an 11-game winning streak, capped by Monday’s sweep.
“A great way to end the season as we said goodbye to our seven seniors,” Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. “I (am) so appreciate what each of them have contributed to Blue Devil softball.
“Rhiannon Crawford, Brooklyn Pingree, Yelena Valencia-Gobel, Emily Larson, Taylor McGill, Jazmyn Paul and Neliah Williams — their leadership, determination and passion for the game is as real as it gets.”
Larson had a big hit in each game, starting with a pinch-hit single in the sixth inning of the opener with Wa-Hi clinging to a 5-4 lead. That hit sparked a decisive four-run Blue Devil rally.
While Larson got the rallying going, Sidney McCauley delivered the other crucial blow with a two-out pinch-hit single that scored Larson. The Blue Devils would add three more runs before Hanford could get out the sixth, and Wa-Hi pitcher Tallulah Sickels had more breathing room to close things out in the seventh.
The other big Larson hit was a three-run homer midway through in the second game, giving Wa-Hi a 8-2 lead in the third. Hanford would scratch out runs in each of the final four innings, but the Blue Devils managed to hold on with rallies in the fifth and sixth.
Wa-Hi’s sixth-inning attack featured a couple of big hits off the bench, Logan Hamm’s run-scoring double and Kaitlyn King’s run-scoring single.
“Sidney McCauley and Emily Larson both had huge pinch hits for us in game one that really got the energy level back up where it needed to be,” McHie said. “From there, we added on to make the game a bit more comfortable. Emily stayed hot and had a huge home run in game 2.
“Clutch hitting by Logan Hamm and Kaitlyn King in game 2 provided us with a couple of insurance runs that were huge going into the top of the seventh.”
Neliah Williams provided Wa-Hi with an stellar performance, including a two-riun double early on in the first game.
“Neliah Williams had a huge senior night for us,” McHie said. “She was all over the outfield making line drives look like pop flys while coming up with some clutch hits for us at the plate.”