More than 150 high school wrestlers from around the Pacific Northwest will live at the Walla Walla High School gym for seven days and six nights to train, practice and compete in a Kaizen Intensive Camp starting on Monday.
From Monday to next Sunday, the Wa-Hi gym will host Washington Intensive East — the second of three summer training camps organized by KIC.
The first was at Garden Valley, Idaho, about a month ago, with a typical action-packed week of camp including more than 100 matches, five tournaments, 10 team duals, two hours of drills each day, practices, daily strength and conditioning workouts as well as motivational speakers.
With lights out scheduled each night at 11 p.m., all wrestlers (even those living nearby) sleep inside the gym or outside tents in a barracks type atmosphere.
The camp provides breakfast, lunch and dinner each day.
“This is a really big deal for our wrestling program to have this opportunity to host Kaizen,” Wa-Hi coach Jacob Butenhoff said. “We are hosting the most prominent wrestling camp in the PNW for the last two decades.”
The camp will include special guests Adam Hall, Chris Castillo and George Ivanov.
Though now an assistant coach at North Carolina State, Hall was a two-time All-American while at Boise State (2007-11).
Castillo won four state titles while wrestling at Zillah High, a Pac-12 crown at Boise State in 2016, and qualified for nationals three times.
Ivanov, a member of the Bulgarian World Team, wrestled at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and was a two-time All-American at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
“I’m super pumped about this camp it’s going to be so awesome,” KIC director Levi Jones said.
After a week at Wa-Hi, the final summer camp will be in Spanaway, Wash., July 28-Aug. 3.