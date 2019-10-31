Walla Walla High School’s 2019 football team managed to finish .500 in the Mid-Columbia Conference, its first non-losing season in the MCC since 2014 — and outside of a lopsided loss to first-place Chiawana here back on Sept. 20, the Blue Devils have actually outscored the rest of their opposition 186-162.
Coming off a 35-21 rollercoaster victory over Pasco, the Blue Devils (4-4 record) get to stay home for their last game of the regular season.
The Blue Devils will wrap it up with a non-league matchup, but also one of this season’s biggest challenges, as Big 9 Conference frontrunner Wenatchee (7-1 overall) comes here on Friday to Borleske Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled at 7 p.m.
“Wenatchee is a really good ballclub,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “They’re a lot like Kennewick — and we didn’t see Kennewick’s starting quarterback, he was out when we played them.
“Wenatchee is big and physical,” Lupfer said. “They run real well. There’s lot of shifting and motions. We’re going to have to make sure we’re seeing right in our secondary because they’ve got a bunch of receivers that are very good. And they’re a really well-coached team.”
Regardless of the outcome Friday, the Blue Devils will conclude this year the following weekend with one of the postseason crossover matchups between MCC and Greater Spokane League teams.
Since starting this year with a 26-16 loss to Mt. Si High, of the KingCo Conference, the Wenatchee Panthers have won their last seven games for the Big 9 regular season title.
Wenatchee wins include a pair of shutouts, the latest a 28-0 rout of Sunnyside last week at the Apple Bowl, and the Panthers have outscored opponents 42-12 on average.
Six-foot, 210-pound Panthers running back Nathan Blauman has topped the Big 9 with 17 touchdowns and 1,239 yards on 142 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per run.
Wenatchee also has quarterback Camden Sirmon averaging 7.9 yards on his keepers, totalling 364 yards and three TDs on 63 takes.
Meanwhile, Sirmon has thrown for 17 TDs and 1,494 yards on 111-of-179 (.620) passing against only two interceptions.
The Wa-Hi must keep tabs on a Wenatchee receiving corps that includes 6-foot-3 Riley Kunz (three TD and 234 yards on 17 catches) as well as athletic track standouts Jalen Jelsing (four TD and 411 yards on 33 catches), Jonathan Amezcua (two TDs and 270 yards on 17 catches) and Obadiah Young (three TDs and 218 yards on 10 catches).
“Oh yeah, they can run all right,” Lupfer said. “They run some great routes. Most of the time, you have to deal with one or two guys who excel in some particular way.
“But their receivers are the whole package.”
Last year, Wa-Hi lost 35-6 at the Apple Bowl.