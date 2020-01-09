Walla Walla High School alum Hope Klicker and Alyson Ambler, as well as Wa-Hi’s 1979 state champion girls basketball team will be honored here in the Blue Devil Gym on Friday night during the hoops twin bill against Hermiston, which is scheduled to start with the girls game at 5:45 p.m.
Between games, with the boys scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., the Wa-Hi athletic department will recognize the 1979 state champs.
At halftime of the boys game, Klicker (Class of 2011) and Ambler (Class of 2012) will become the newest members in the Blue Devil Hall of Fame.
“These two are arguably the best Wa-Hi softball players to have ever come through,” Hall of Fame Committee member John Golden said. “They are certainly the most decorated as both were named Gatorade’s Player of the Year for the state of Washington in different years of their careers.”
Both Klicker and Ambler were three-time all-conference standouts while at Wa-Hi, and instrumental to a state championship victory in 2011. Wa-Hi had placed third at state each of the previous two seasons.
Klicker made All-State her sophomore year, and was conference Player of the Year, then earned the same awards along with several others as a junior. She earned the Gatorade honor, was Louisville Slugger All-Region First Team and All-American Second Team.
As a senior, with Wa-Hi winning the title, Klicker was named Blue Mountain Female Athlete of the Year.
Klicker went on to be a three-time all-conference star at the College of Charleston.
Ambler, who pitched to a 15-0 record here the season Wa-Hi won the title, was a two-time conference Player of the Year. She led the Blue Devils back to state her senior year, and they finished second.
Her honors include both the Gatorade Award and MaxPreps Underclass All-American in 2011, as well as Louisville Slugger All-Region Second Team and Blue Mountain Female Athlete of the Year in 2012.
Ambler would go on to play four seasons at the University of Connecticut as one of its top sluggers with 12 home runs her last three years.