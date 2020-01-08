Wa-Hi relay teams were the class of the field Tuesday at Harvey Pool on the Whitman College campus as the Blue Devils swept their five Class 4A rivals in a Mid-Columbia Conference dual-meet competition.
Wa-Hi's 400-yard freestyle relay quartet of Luke Matlock, Zach Juhnke, Luke Bona and Collin Gabriel clocked a time of 3 minutes, 32.96 seconds for the fastest overall time to defeat teams from Chiawana, Hanford, Hermiston, Pasco and Richland.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Matt Reser, Dawson Neely, Jackson Owen and Gabriel turned in a time of 1:40.47. That was good enough for victories over Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco and Richland.
And Juhnke, Bona, Matlock and Oskar Erikson defeated Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:54.31.
The Blue Devils easily defeated Pasco 139-19, Hermiston 139-20 and Chiawana 138-28 in team scoring.
And they bested Hanford 94-76 and Richland 93-77 in closer competition.
Senior Gabriel outswam all five of his MCC rivals in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.24, and his 53.39 time in the 100 freestyle was good for wins over swimmers from Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco.
Bona, a sophomore, had the fastest time overall in the 100 butterfly, 1:00.27, to outswim all five of his MCC rivals. And he finished ahead of Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco athletes in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:22.88.
Senior Matlock won the 50 freestyle in 24.31 seconds and was second in the 100 butterfly in all five duals in a time of 1:00.69.
Juhnke, who is only a freshman, won the 100 backstroke in four duals in a time of 1:04.12, and he placed second in all five duals with a time of 1:58.98 in the 200 freestyle.
Juniors Brennan Creason and Anthony McKeirnan also turned in first-place performances. Creason was fastest vs. Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:10.98 while McKeirnan's 5:55.94 time bested Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco swimmers in the 500 freestyle.
Owen, a senior, was second in four duals in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.37; Erikson, a freshman, was second in three duals with a time of 1:12.26 in the 100 breaststroke; Reser, a senior, placed second in three duals in the 100 freestyle in 56.13; junior Samuel Tacheny was second in three duals in the 500 freestyle, clocking a time of 6:16.75; and senior Ethan Haugen had second-place finishes vs,. Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:10.63.
Three third-place finishes were recorded by junior Grady Lemma in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:15.90. Neely, a senior, had three third-place finishes in the 100 freestyle in 56.87. Another senior, John McKeirnan, had a pair of third-place finishes in the 100 butterfly in in 1:10.66. And sophomore Ben Reser had two thirds in the 500 freestyle in 6:34.85
"We swam real well today," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "Our swimmers encouraged each other and continued to improve with many new district qualifying times.
"We added four more athletes to our district roster and now have 21 who have qualified," Rose said.
Wa-Hi will attempt to add to that number when it hosts the Blue Devil Invitational at Harvey Pool on Jan. 18. Eastmont, Prosser and Wenatchee will join all of the Mid-Columbia Conference schools for the meet.
The MCC Championships are scheduled for Feb. 1, also on the Whitman College campus.