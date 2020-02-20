Walla Walla High's boys swimmers head to the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., today for the Washington state meet.
The Blue Devils have eight swimmers going to the meet, which begins with preliminary heats Friday morning.
Final races will be on Saturday.
Wa-Hi senior captain Collin Gabriel is competing in the 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle relay and 400 Free relay, and is joined by fellow senior captain Luke Matlock on the relays.
Blue Devil senior Matt Reser is on the 200 Free relay team as well as an alternate on the 400 Free relay, as is senior Dawson Neely.
And senior John McKeirnan is swimming in the adaptive 50 Freestyle and 50 Backstroke events.
Wa-Hi junior Anthony McKeirnan is an alternate for the 400 Free relay, sophomore Luke Bona is on the 400 Free relay and an alternate on the 200 Free relay, and freshman Zach Juhnke rounds out the 400 Free relay.
Gabriel is seeded 24th in the 100 Free, and the relays are also seeded toward the bottom, which suits Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose just fine.
"In some ways I like that seeding," Rose said. "There's no pressure. I expect them to drop time from district, and move up."