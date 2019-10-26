On Saturday, the Walla Walla High School girls' swim team competed in the Last Chance Invite, held at Harvey Pool at Whitman College.
Eight of the nine Mid-Columbia Conference Schools also attended in hopes of qualifying more athletes for districts.
This was not a scored meet, so no points were awarded for points-eligible finishes.
Twelve Wa-Hi girls made new district qualifying times.
Wa-Hi now has 21 athletes who will compete at the district championships at Kelso High School on Nov. 8-9.
The following athletes placed in the top ten in their respective events, again, no points being awarded.
Junior Laurel Skorina won both the 200 Freestyle (2:02.88) and the 100 Backstroke (1:01.65).
Senior Rylee Hale won both the 50 Freestyle (26.73) and the 500 Freestyle (5:43.38).
Senior Calla Harrison won the 100 Breaststroke (1:28.77) and was fourth in the 200 IM (2:58.03).
Senior Hallee Yaw came in second in both the 200 Freestyle (2:13.27) and the 100 Freestyle (1:00.79).
Freshman Alana Miller was second in the 100 Backstroke (1:08.72) and third in the 200 Freestyle (2:21.14).
Senior Emmalee Johnson was third in the 200 IM (2:56.22) and was fifth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:32.01) Senior Sydney Tacheny placed fourth in the 100 Freestyle (1:02.36) and fifth in the 50 Freestyle (28.02).
Sophomore Lauren Adams placed fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1”31.23).
Freshman Audra Zanes was fifth in the 200 Freestyle (2:32.82) and sixth in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.53).
Sophomore Ciera Griggs was fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:15.34) and seventh in the 50 Freestyle (39.37).
Sophomore Alicia Gonzalez came in fifth in the 200 IM (3:00.33) and ninth in the 100 Freestyle (1:09.71).
Sophomore Naomi McLaughlin placed fifth in the 500 Freestyle (7:13.61)
Junior Arianna Wylie was seventh in the 100 Backstroke (1:21.28) and 10th in the 50 Freestyle (30.47).
Sophomore Mary Kennedy placed eighth in the 100 Freestyle (1:08.14) and placed ninth in the 50 Freestyle (30.17).
Senior Kysa Jausoro came in eighth in the 100 Butterfly (1:24.04).
Junior Liana Osterman was ninth in the 200 IM (3:15.11).
In the first event of the meet, the 200 Medley Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Alana Miller, Rylee Hale, Hallee Yaw and Laurel Skorina won with a time of 2:04.41.
The “C” squad of Mary Kennedy, Calla Harrison, Ciera Griggs and Lisa Esmark fished fourth with a time of 2:22.82, just ahead of the “B” squad of Olivia Tapp, Grace Anderson, Sydney Tacheny and Arianna Wylie who finished fifth in a time of 2:25.79.
The “D” Relay of Mackenzie Davis, Emmalee Johnson, Alicia Gonzalez and AnnaBelle Hahn was eighth in a time of 2:32.70.
The “E” Relay of Naomi McLaughlin, Audra Zanes, Karly Kenny and Katerina Hlubuckova came in 10th with a time of 2:36.46.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Laurel Skorina, Alana Miller, Hallee Yaw and Rylee Hale won with a time of 1:49.88.
The “B” relay of Calla Harrison, Arianna Wylie, Mary Kennedy and Sydney Tacheny finished fourth with a time of 2:01.65.
The “C” relay of Emmalee Johnson, Mackenzie Davis, Grace Anderson and Ciera Griggs came in seventh place with a time of 2:09.60.
The “D” squad of Alicia Gonzalez, Kysa Jausoro, Naomi McLaughlin and Lisa Esmark finished ninth with a time of 2:13.16.
In the final event of the meet, the 400 Freestyle Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Liana Osterman, Audra Zanes, Olivia Tapp and Karly Kenny placed third with a time of 5:22.23.
The Blue Devil swim team will next compete at the District Champs in Kelso. The top three finishers at Districts will earn a trip to the State Champs in Federal Way the following weekend.