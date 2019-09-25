Walla Walla High School’s volleyball team stayed atop the Mid-Columbia Conference, improving to 5-0 with its sweep of a young Southridge here at the Blue Devil Gym on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils routed Southridge in straight sets, 25-9, 25-16, 25-10, and finished the night still tied with perennial powerhouse Richland for first place in the MCC.
Richland made short work of Kamiakin on Tuesday.
In the course of winning five straight matches, Wa-Hi has taken 15 of 16 sets.
“I’m very happy with what we did,” Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. “Our serve receive passing was fantastic. If you have good passing, you can have a great game.”
Hannah Hair tallied seven kills and made four blocks to lead the Blue Devils, and teammate Jade Ilaoa served a team-high seven aces.
Monica Miller topped the Wa-Hi servers with seven assists, Becky Merca added four, and Hair had three.
Ilaoa also hustled after four digs, as did Mya Wood.
“Hannah Hair, when she has a good solid block, it does something to the rest of the team,” Rotert said. “Everybody just gets up and excited. As soon as she gets that, everybody else’s game picks up.
“I was very proud of my other middle (Isabelle Gardea), of Jade for going up and having some great swings,” Rotert said. “It was just a good all around performance by everyone.”
The Blue Devils go to Spokane this weekend for the Linda Sheridan Tournament, before returning to host Kamiakin on a Tuesday for their next MCC match starting at 7 p.m.
Rotert likes the confidence her team has at this point.
“It’s good, but I also want to keep them grounded,” Rotert said. “They still need to work hard and, like I said, work of those little things. But it’s fun for them to get so excited for matches.
“We still have new teams to see, so we’re still preparing for that,” Rotert said. “We still working on fixing a couple of little things, just making sure that we stop any runs another might have.”
Southridge put together a brief run early in the second set, perhaps the only Wa-Hi hiccup on a dominating night.
With only one senior and three juniors on its varsity roster, Southridge managed to get up by as much as 8-5.
But the Blue Devils wasted little time regrouping.
“Our hitters were just not connecting with our setter,” Rotert said. “It was just kind of a lull, which always happens in volleyball. You just hope it doesn’t happen with so many points in a row.
“As soon as we rotated, Hannah came back in and that kind of sparked some of the girls a little bit,” Rotert said. “But, again, having our passing and our libero, Mya, back there is a constant for everybody, which is needing in runs like that.”