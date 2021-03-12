Walla Walla High School took both ends of its slow-pitch softball doubleheader here Thursday, March 11, defeating Grandview 11-0 and 11-4.
The Blue Devils (3-2 record) were coming off an 18-1 win at Grandview on Tuesday, March 9, and continued teeing off on Greyhounds pitching.
"Offensively everyone hit very well," Blue Devils coach Crystal Evans said. "Allie Schneidmiller pitched both games and threw a lot of strikes.
"It was another solid afternoon of softball."
The Blue Devils return to action Thursday, March 18, at Hermiston.