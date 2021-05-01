PASCO — Solid pitching and bunched runs resulted in a sweep for Walla Walla High School's baseball team on the afternoon of Friday, April 30, at Chiawana High School.
The Blue Devils won the first game, 12-4, and completed the sweep with a 7-4 win in game two.
Wa-Hi, which has won six straight games, improved its Mid-Columbia Conference record to 10-3. The Blue Devils currently stand in second place in the league, two games behind Richland (12-1).
Game one belonged to Will Kytola, Wa-Hi coach Keith Gradwohl said. Kytola went the seven-inning distance, gave up six hits, struck out an equal number of Riverhawks' hitters, and did not issue a walk. He backed his solid pitching with three hits and three runs batted in.
Walla Walla scored three times in both the first and fourth innings, and exploded for six runs in the seventh, Gradwohl said.
Seventh-inning hits by Ethan Zehner, Keegan Weston, Ian Kopf, Hayden Lomeli, and Kytola aided the uprising, Gradwohl said.
"Will Kytola has been our dude all year," Gradwohl said. "This victory is his fifth on the season. He also leads our team in RBI for the season. The 12 hits we banged out were off of a tough Chiawana pitcher."
The Blue Devils led 4-3 after five innings of game two before achieving separation. Wa-Hi scored three times in the sixth inning.
Andrew Hall led the Blue Devils with two RBIs. Kopf was solid on the mound with 6 punchouts over six innings. Hall tossed the seventh and retired the Riverhawks in order.
"We were able to capitalize on some Chiawana wildness (eight walks and a hit by pitch) and had runners on base in all innings but one," Gradwohl said. "We put pressure on Chiawana's defense with great team speed and execution."
Wa-Hi hosts Southridge on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The MCC tournament is May 7 and 8 in Richland.