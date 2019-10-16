PASCO — Walla Walla High School’s undefeated volleyball team kept itself atop Mid-Columbia Conference standings with a 25-12, 25-13, 26-24 sweep of Pasco here on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils, now 10-0 in the MCC, the Blue Devils maintained a slight hold on the top spot — even with second-place Richland (9-0 record) victorious at Southridge on Tuesday.
Wa-Hi routed winless Pasco.
Isabelle Gardea finished the match with five kills, two aces and a block for Wa-Hi, teammate Jade Illaoa added five kills, seven aces and seven digs, Becky Merca was good for 13 assists and two aces, Makenna Mosher had seven kills and a block, Mya Wood hustled after nine digs.
“We came in and controlled the first and second sets,” Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. “The third set, we let ourselves make unnecessary errors which Pasco capitalized on. We stayed calm and were able to get a win in the third set due to some great hustle plays and big swings, but need to limits those errors.”
The Blue Devils will have a week to prepare for their next match, at Southridge this coming Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.
Wa-Hi and Richland could be even in MCC standings by the time the Blue Devils take the court at Southridge, as the Bombers will have already played their Thursday match against Chiawana.