PASCO — Walla Walla High's softball team used an extra day due to a rainout, and handed Chiawana a 9-2 Mid-Columbia Conference defeat on Wednesday, April 13.
"It was good to get back on the field after some time off for spring break," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "Having an extra day due to a Tuesday rainout really helped us get mentally prepared for the cold weather game we had today at Chiawana.
"We had two really productive practices in conditions that were less than ideal," he said. "Coach (Jason) Postlewait really emphasized that both teams had to play in it and the team that made the adjustments quickest would win. He was exactly right tonight."
Wa-Hi opened the game with a two-run first, added one in the second, and six more in the fourth to counter the Riverhawks' solo runs in the first and sixth innings.
Tallulah Sickels went the distance in the circle for the Blue Devils, striking out nine.
"I believe Tallualh pitched her best game of the season so far tonight," McHie said. "Coach Brown called a spectacular game and Tallulah hit her spots all game long. She only gave up four hits over seven innings and never allowed Chiawana to get into rhythm.
"Every batter in the lineup had at least one hit tonight, with seven of them recording at least one RBI," he said. "Kaitline Chapman went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI. She also hit a long home run in the six-run fourth inning.
"Anytime you can put up 15 hits against a quality Chiawana team is a good day."
Wa-Hi is next slated to host the Riverhawks on Tuesday.
