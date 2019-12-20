KENNEWICK — Michael Cornia simply went off here Saturday in Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball action.
Cornia followed up a 19-point Friday effort in a 83-63 Walla Walla High School win over Hanford, with a 45-point effort Saturday to lead the Blue Devils to a 73-65 win over Southridge.
For the night, Cornia was an amazing 18-of-20 from the floor, including a four-of-five from beyond the arc, and scored 31 in the first half on his way to his 45-point effort.
"That was ridiculous," Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said of Cornia's shooting performance. I've never seen anything like that."
The Blue Devils and Cornia came out of the gate red hot and scored 28 first-period points. Wa-Hi led 28-10 after one. The Suns, who got a 30-point performance from Tristan Smith, recovered from the first quarter onslaught, and held their own in the second, going to the half down 45-28.
The Suns kept coming and shaved another point off the Blue Devil lead at 60-45 heading to the fourth.
The Blue Devils withstood a 21-13 fourth-quarter Suns run to hold on for the 73-65 win.
"We had a momentary 21-point lead midway in the third," Berg commented. "They made a run with some 3's and we took some quick shots that got them back in the game. We would stretch the lead, and the Suns would come back. We held on for the win.
Dylan Ashbeck was the only other Blue Devil in double digits. Ashbeck finished with 17 points, lead the team with nine rebounds, and handed out six assists.
The Blue Devils as a team hit 31-of-60 shots from the floor in securing the win.
In Friday's action, the Blue Devils trailedHanford 41-39 halfway through the third quarter at the Wa-Hi gym. The Blue Devils made 17 of their next 23 shots from the field and overwhelmed the Falcons 83-63.
"You make a shot or two, and it opens the flood gates," Berg said. "Sometimes all it takes is to see the ball go in.
"I couldn't believe how (poorly) we shot it in the first half," Berg continued. "And I couldn't believe how (well) we shot it in the second half. We know that we will always be in games because of the way we shoot. We know we can go on runs and stretch the lead."
Jacob Coram hit his first trey of the night 20 seconds in for a quick 3-0 Blue Devil lead. That was the highlight for Wa-Hi as the Falcons clawed to a 9-8 lead after one. Hanford's Tyson Caufield went off in the second and scored all 15 of his points to lead the Falcons to a 34-29 lead at the break.
"Our starts (this season) have been slow," Wa-Hi forward Cornia said. "We had no energy. We have to come out strong and play our game."
The Blue Devils regrouped at intermission and got it tied at 37-37 on a trey from Diego Jaques with 5:40 left in the third. Broc Nelson gave the Falcons their last lead of the night at 41-39 with just over four minutes left in the third.
A Cornia bucket tied it at 41-41. Another Coram trey put the Blue Devils up for good at 44-41. The Falcons just got blitzed as the Blue Devils, after trailing 41-39, finished the third on a 17-6 run to grab a 56-47 lead going to the fourth.
The Blue Devils consistently posted up 6-2 guard Ashbeck, who consistently found the open Blue Devil shooter. Cornia led the third quarter charge with 11 points in the quarter.
"We talked at half about coming out strong and playing our brand of basketball," Cornia said. "We had a lot of energy and started making shots."
Coram, as he did to open the game, hit a trey 15 seconds into the fourth and Wa-Hi would not be denied on this night. Ashbeck continued to have his way inside, Coram would drain three triples in the quarter, Ashbeck would score seven, and Cornia would add six as the Blue Devils finished off a 54-point second half with 27 in the fourth to take the 83-63 win.
"We feel like Dylan and Michael can post up," Berg added. "Tonight, Dylan had a smaller guard on him and kept his composure that enabled us to work inside out."
Coram, with eight from beyond the arc, led the Blue Devils with 24. Ashbeck finished with 20 and six of Wa-Hi's 19 assists. Cornia scored 19 with 17 of those coming in the second half, and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Jaques gave the Blue Devils a quartet in double digits as he finished with 17.
"My job is to defend first," Cornia said of his night. "Get rebounds and put backs, and then fill my role as a scorer."
The Blue Devils hit 15 treys and only turned the ball over three times in posting the win.
"I like where we are at," Berg commented. "Everyone contributed."
"We're really good when we play our basketball," Cornia summarized. "We have to start with more energy and not be down to start the second half."
With the weekend sweep, the Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 4-0. 3-0 MCC. the Blue Devils travel to Lewiston to open Avista Tournament play Thursday with a battle with Eastmont.
"We're excited to be where we are at," Berg concluded. "We're starting a tough stretch with the tournament followed by the best in the MCC. We're looking forward to the competitive challenge."