RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's quest for a Mid-Columbia Conference baseball tournament championship ended in disappointing fashion on Saturday, May 8 as the Blue Devils fell to Richland, 12-0.
Wa-Hi, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, reached the championship game after edging Kennewick, 7-6, in the tourney semifinals on Friday.
Noah Braunel blasted a second-inning grand slam home run that gave the Blue Devils an early 4-0 lead on Friday. Ian Kopf reached base on an infield error, Will Kytola singled and Joe Terry reached on a sacrifice drag bunt to set the stage for Braunel's grand salami to left field.
Wa-Hi took a 5-2 lead going into the top of the seventh, but Kennewick tallied four times to take a 6-5 lead.
Casey Swanson started a Blue Devil rally in the home seventh with an infield single and Keegan Weston followed with a base knock. One batter later, Kopf drove a 1-1 pitch to deep center for a two-run, walk-off double.
Kytola was credited with win to improve to 7-and-0. He gave up six hits and two walks. Braunel had four runs batted in, Kopf had 2, and Joe Terry one.
Richland posted 10 runs in the third inning of Saturday's title game.
Kytola got the Devils only hit - a second-inning single.
Bombers' pitcher Cameron Kallsey dominated on the mound. He fanned 10 and walked one.
The Blue Devils finished their season with a 12-4 record. They finished second in both the regular-season standings and the MCC Tournament.
Saturday's game was the last for a cast of 10 Wa-Hi seniors - eight players and two manager/statisticians: outfielder Logan Evensen, infielder Brady Knowles, outfielder Ethan Zehner, infielder Ryan Martuscelli, outfielder Joe Terry, infielder Casey Swanson, outfielder Zeke Palomo, pitcher/first baseman Ian Kopf, manager Oskar Arellano and statistician/manager Savannah Peninger.
"It is very tough to finish the season," Wa-Hi coach Keith Gradwohl said. "These players are fun to be around. They demonstrated grit throughout the season and felt they were in every game.
"The senior leadership was awesome!" Gradwohl said. "It is always difficult to know they are moving on. This weekend was great. The Friday comeback was very exciting and a very fun game to watch and play in."