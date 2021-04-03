Walla Walla High School and Kennewick split a Mid-Columbia Conference softball doubleheader on Friday at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils prevailed in game one, 7-3, and the Lions roared back to seize the nightcap, 4-2.
Tallulah Sickels tossed six-hitter in the opener and aided her winning cause with two hits.
"Tallulah pitched a heck of game against a very good Kennewick team," Wa-Hi coach Arch McHie said. "Timely hits proved (to be) the difference."
Kennewick scored twice in the first inning of game two and won despite three hits from the Blue Devils' Ali Salcedo.
"Jazmyn Paul pitched five innings and did really well," McHie said. "We gave ourselves chances to score, but couldn't come up with that clutch hit to get the win."