KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School and Kennewick split a baseball doubleheader here Friday, April 9, as Wa-Hi opened the twin bill with a 21-15 victory before dropping the nightcap 9-6.
Will Kytola finished the day with six hits for Wa-Hi (2-2 record), including a triple and a double, as well as six runs batted in.
Wa-Hi will next play Friday, April 16 at Hermiston.
The Blue Devils faced a 6-2 deficit midway through the first game here when they exploded for a couple of nine-run innings back-to-back.
Noah Braunel gave Wa-Hi its first lead of the day, doubling with two on and two out in the fourth inning to put the Blue Devils up 8-6.
The pivotal rally had already seen Wa-Hi hitters force home a run on three walks and a hit-by-pitch, Kytola double pair a pair, and Joe Terry tie things up with his bases-loaded ground out.
After the Braunel two-bagger had put Wa-Hi ahead, the Blue Devils would add three more runs to make it an 11-6 game before Kennewick escaped.
Kennewick came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the bottom of the fourth, but Wa-Hi answered with another huge rally in the fifth for a 20-8 lead.
Before the first game was over, Kennewick would threaten to erase the seemingly insurmountable Wa-Hi lead, but the Blue Devils held on.
Wa-Hi looked for a sweep in the nightcap as the Blue Devils scored three runs in the first inning, but Kennewick had a 9-4 after three and held on to the end.
The Blue Devils were retired 1-2-3 in the fourth, squandered early bids in the fifth and sixth, and then went down in order in the seventh.