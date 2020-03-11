Walla Walla High School senior Cole Schmidt, a two-time All-Mid-Columbia Conference offensive and defensive lineman, has signed to play football and study at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho.
A member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the College of Idaho plays its football in the Frontier Conference.
“I have found an amazing college program and an incredible community at College of Idaho,” Schmidt posted on Twitter. “And am excited to say I am committed to continuing my academic and athletic career as a Yote.
“I want to thank my stepfather for supporting and building me as a person, my mother for being the strongest woman in my life, and all of my coaches and friends at Wa-Hi for shaping me into the man I am today.”