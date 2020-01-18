OTHELLO, Wash. — The Walla Walla High School girls wrestling team went to Othello on Friday and Saturday for the 2020 Othello Lady Huskies Invite, and finished in 17th place out of 52 teams.
Nayeli Flores placed second in the 100-pound weight class.
Nayeli Floes took down her first two opponents in the first round before her quarterfinal and semifinal matches fell to a decision, with Flores winning the semifinal match 1-0.
Nayeli Flores then matched up against Skyla Zimmerman from Moscow, Idaho, in the first place match, and took Zimmerman into a second period before falling at 3:08.
Emily Flores finished 0-2 on the weekend in the 100-pound weight class.
Despite not getting a win, Emily Flores took both of her matches into a third period, with her final match finishing with just 29 seconds left.
Kylie Kemp finished 1-2 in the 115, but managed to earn three team points.
Kemp lost her first match before claiming her second in under 30 seconds, and she took her third match to a decision which she lost 9-6.
Jimena Espana finished 2-2 in the 135 and earned seven team points.
Espana lost her first match before earning a bye and a forfeit win in the consolation rounds. She won her next match, then fell nine seconds before the first round ended in her fourth match.
Yaritza Aguilar finished 1-2 in the 140. Aguilar fell in her first match 1:18 in before taking her next two matches to decisions.
Aguilar won her second match on a 9-5 decision, but then lost her third match on a sudden victory ruling.
Annelise Whitaker won the 140 title.
Whitaker got a bye in the first round before defeating Kennewick’s Ernesftina Ortega in 2:57.
Whitaker won her next two matches in 2:39 and then three minutes before winning the first place match in 1:08 on a fall.
Emilie Lawrence finished 0-2 in the 155.
Lawrence lasted 3:17 in her first match, then fell just short of entering the second period of her second match.
“Our girls had another great showing in Othello,” Blue Devils coach Jabob Butenhoff said. “Nayeli Flores and Annelise Whitaker are continuing to pick off competition in dominating fashion. Whitaker pinned her way through the bracket while Nayeli again beats multiple highly ranked opponents with her high pace and aggressiveness.”
The Wa-Hi girls wrestling team is next in action on Monday as they go to Hanford for the MLK Day Invite. The first matches start at 9:30 a.m.