OTHELLO, Wash. — Walla Walla High School had Annelise Whitaker, at 140, and Nayeli Flores, at 100, both wrestle their way into the state girls championships here in Region Four girls wrestling action.
Whitaker, 37-3 on the season, went 4-0 to capture the 140 Regional Championship.
Whitaker drew a bye and then pinned Celeste Limon from Eisenhower in 3:13 in the quarterfinal round.
In the semifinal, Whitaker decisioned Ephrata's Rashann Olsen 9-2 to earn her way into the 140 championship bout.
Whitaker drew North Central's Abby Piper in the 140 final. Whitaker battled to a tight 4-1 win to take the Regional crown.
"Annelise made Wa-Hi history by becoming a regional champion," Blue Devil coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "She has so many weapons that she scores off of those weapons that her opponents do not have an answer to. She has believed in the process and has had a great journey thus far."
In the 100 class, Flores pinned Arreola Emely, of Davis, in 3:16 to move to the 100 quarters.
Granger's Mia Zuniga squeaked out a 3-2 win to drop Flores into the consolation rounds. Flores opened the consolation with a 2:16 pin of Grandview's Elizabeth Mendoza.
In the consolation semifinal, Flores pinned Connell's Jocelyn Morales in 2:38 to earn another shot at Zuniga for third place. Zuniga battled to another close decision as Zuniga took third with a 5-3 win and sent Flores to the state championships as No. 4 from the Region.
"Nayeli has aggressive hands and running doubles with a high pace that make her a force on the mat," Butenhoff added. "She is so good and I'm looking forward to see her scoring massive points at the state tournament."
Whitaker and Flores will wrestle Friday in Tacoma in Matt Classic XXXII action.
"We are excited to see these two out themselves on a podium in a week," Butenhoff concluded.