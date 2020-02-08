UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Walla Walla High School’s Morgan Sucharda bowled here Friday in State 4A Championship girls bowling action.
The Blue Devil senior bowled six games in the individual competition. Sucharda opened with her low game of the tournament, a 139.
Sucharda bounced back and did not bowl under 150 the rest of the way.
Sucharda posted her high game in her fourth game. Sucharda fired a 192 and finished her six games with a total pin count of 947, a 157.8 average.
Emerald Ridge’s Samantha Dolan won the individual title as she posted a 1,186 pin count for her six games. Hanford’s Suzanne Geiston was the top Mid-Columbia Conference finisher. Geiston, with a 1,037 finish, claimed ninth place.
In the team competition, Dolan led her Emerald Ridge teammates to the state 4A team title. The teams bowled six individual games and 14 Baker games.
Emerald Ridge posted a 4A Championship total of 7,320 pins.
Pasco, from the MCC, finished second at 6,959. The MCC claimed two of the top five team finishes as Chiawana finished fifth with a 6,693 total.
Sucharda was the lone Blue Devil to qualify for state.