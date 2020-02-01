RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School’s Morgan Sucharda bowled to a District Championship here Thursday in Mid-Columbia Conference district girls bowling action.
Sucharda, a Blue Devil senior, started her day with a 188 in her first game. She had trouble in her second game and only posted a 141. Sucharda bounced back to finish her day with a 176, to post a combined score of 505.
Sucharda edged second-place, Pasco’s Bailey Stark, by five pins. Stark grabbed the lead after one game, as she fired a 200. Stark bowled a 176 second game and took a 47 pin lead into the third game.
Sucharada came through with her clutch 176 and Stark fell off to a 124 to give Sucharda the District title with her five pin win.
Sucharda finished her regular season with a 165.9 average and bowled to a 168.3 in district play to punch her ticket to state.
Pasco and Chiawana qualified as team competitors to state. Individuals Suzi Gelston, Sadie Smith, and Roslyn Djang, all of Hanford, earned individual state tickets.
Wa-Hi finished the season at 6-10 and Hallee Yaw, Mya Jones, and Michaela Adams wrapped up their high school bowling careers with District appearances.
Sucharda and her Mid-Columbia Conference co-qualifiers will compete at the Narrows Lane in Tacoma beginning Friday.