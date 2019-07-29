SACRAMENTO — Walla Walla High sophomore Dash Sirmon captured the USATF Junior Olympic national title in the 15-16-year-old javelin with a throw of 188 feet, 5 inches, on Sunday.
The USATF Junior Olympics were held at the Sacramento State University campus, with 45 athletes from around the nation competing in the javelin event.
Sirmon is coached by Wa-Hi head track coach Eric Hisaw and coach Nick Lyons.
Traveling to the event in Sacramento with Dash were his parents, Tami and Thad, coach Lyons and many other family members.
“I am so proud of Dash and his continued passion for the javelin and perseverance the last two months, since high school track ended,” Hisaw said. “He’s playing football and balancing his time to keep improving as a javelin thrower.
“His drive and focus has been fantastic, and what he has accomplished is such an incredible reward for his diligent, hard and focused effort the last two months,” he said. “He has represented this community of Walla Walla and our track and field program tremendously!
“To have a national champion in our program is unbelievable and so special for Dash, his coach Nick Lyons, and his entire family,” Hisaw said. “We are all proud of and happy for him!”