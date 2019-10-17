KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High’s Ella Nelson topped the girls field at the second Mid-Columbia Conference cross country league meet at Lawrence Scott Park on Wednesday.
Nelson completed the three-mile course in 17:50.
“Ella really controlled the race the entire way,” Blue Devil coach Mike Locati said. (She) ran a very good race.”
Nelson finished just ahead of Richland’s Natalie Ruzauskas (17.51.90) on the leaderboard, but Locati said it wasn’t as close as that. Nelson was confused at the finish, and stopped about 10 meters before the finish line, and lost a couple seconds when she realized she hadn’t crossed the line and finished the victory.
“Coming off this weekend’s race in Richland, it’s been two solid performances,” he said of the Wa-Hi junior. “She maintained a 10-15 second lead the majority of the second half of the race and cruised into the finish.
“Ella is looking really good at this point, and we are excited for what lies ahead.”
Sariah Hepworth was the next Blue Devil girl across the line, finishing sixth in 18:32.
Eleah Dalgleish came in 31st in 20:01, Addison Taylor was 34th in 20:06, Sydney Weston finished 35th in 20:07, Olivia Isenhower was 40th in 20:24, and Ava Nelson was 44th in 20:39.
“Sariah ran another solid race after coming off a good weekend, as well,” Locati said of Hepworth. “She continues to get stronger as the season goes on.”
For the Blue Devil boys, Cooper Cortinas finished third in 14:55, and Cannon Angotti fifth in 15:03.
Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples won the race in 14:34.17.
Brody Hartley was next for Wa-Hi, finishing in 14th in 15:55, followed by Isaac Frasier in 17th in 16:14, Braden Hisaw in 27th in 16:32, Blaz Rietz in 32nd in 16:42, and Shawn Adams did not finish.
“(It was a) good day for the guys team,” Locati said. “Brody and Isaac ran very well today and helped to solidify our No. 2 position in the league. We are still a little banged up on the boys side, and I am hoping come the end of the season we are fully healthy. We have a good shot at some postseason opportunities if we are healthy.”
Kamiakin won the boys varsity race with 20 team points, followed by Wa-Hi at 66, Chiawana at 97, Hanford 113, Hermiston 130, Southridge 177, Kennewick 187, Pasco 202 and Richland 219.
The Blue Devil girls finished fifth with 107 points, behind first-place Richland with 44, Hanford 84, Kamiakin 96 and Kennewick 97.
“The girls team is running well right now,” Locati said. “I’m looking forward to next week and think we can move up another notch.”
Wa-Hi next heads to the MCC District meet at Hanford next Thursday.