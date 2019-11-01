An excited Hallee Yaw will be busy swimming for the Walla Walla High School girls next weekend at districts, starting with preliminaries Nov. 8 over in Kelso, Wash.
Part of two all-conference relays last year, Yaw will be in a pair of relays at the district prelims — not to mention eight different individual events for which she has qualified.
Any of the 10 events could get Yaw back to state, an ambition around which she has dedicated her senior year.
“This season, I gave myself some pretty hefty goals,” Yaw said. “One of them is making it to state in an individual event, along with a couple of relays.
“The last three years, my events mostly were the 200 (yard) freestyle and the 100 butterfly,” Yaw said. “This year, I have changed my focus to the 100 breaststroke.
“Changing strokes is not easy, and not many do it in their last year of high school competition, but I am staying motivated and training really hard,” Yaw said. “Things will come down to districts. The top three places in districts goes on to state.”
Yaw has already been to state twice as part of Wa-Hi relays, the 400-yard freestyle quartet last year and the 200 medley relay when she was a sophomore,
Often one of the top finishers in relays and individual events throughout this season, Yaw has been a regular source of points for the Wa-Hi team while serving as a captain.
The Blue Devils victory over Kamiakin during a double-dual Oct. 5 here at Harvey Pool on the Whitman College campus featured Yaw swimming a 500-yard freestyle that bested not only the Braves, but also a dominant Hanford team.
“Hallee has really stepped up as a captain her senior year,” Wa-Hi swimming coach Nancy Rose said. “She’s managed to stay focused on her swimming while leading the team by example. She is extremely versatile having qualified for districts in all eight individual events.
“She’s been willing to swim wherever we’ve needed her all season, and I’m confident she could place in districts in any event.
“Her breaststroke has really taken off this past year, and she’s been swimming the breaststroke leg of our medley relay all season,” Rose said. “Hallee competed at state the past two years in relays, and is hoping to compete in an individual event at state her final season.”
Yaw has relished her role as a leader.
“It has been an honor,” Yaw said, “swimming with a great group of girls, many of them having this their first year ever swimming, and showing them what swim has meant to me.”
Yaw found herself at home in the pool very early on in life.
“Just like most people I started swimming lessons when I was little,” Yaw said. “Then when I was 6, I swam for the Walla Walla Parks and Rec’s summer team, the Sea Monkeys. I did that for two years, and then in the fall of 2010, I began my swimming career with the Walla Walla Swim Club.
“I have been on (WWSC) for nine years now, and I have really enjoyed my experience on the team,” Yaw said. “At the beginning, my mom was the one who pushed me to start swimming. And pretty quickly, I fell in love with the sport and continued to swim because I couldn’t see my life without it.”
After the season, Yaw stays active in Wa-Hi athletics — often near a pool.
Yaw began managing the Wa-Hi boys swim team last year during the winter — “And I plan to this year,” she said. — all while bowling for the school.
Yaw then hits the golf course for Wa-Hi come spring time. Last year, she went to regionals.
All the while, Yaw trains with the Walla Walla Swim Club.
“I am involved in 1-2 sports year round,” Yaw said. “And I go to the gym whenever I can to stay in shape for all of the sports I participate in.”
Yaw would love to continue playing sports after Wa-Hi.
“I don’t have any plans set in stone for after graduation,” Yaw said. “I want to do something in the medical field, on the sports side.
“Something like physical therapy or athletic training.
“I also have the opportunity of choosing either to swim or golf in college,” Yaw said with an ambitious outlook. “I have a lot of options.”