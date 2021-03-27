UMATILLA — A trio of Walla Walla High School athletes — Ella Nelson, Sariah Hepworth, and Brody Hartley — gutted their way to top-five finishes Saturday during the Mid-Columbia Conference Cross Country Championships at Big River Golf Course.
Nelson (18 minutes, 32.90 seconds) and Hartley (16:25.70) placed third in their respective five-kilometer races and Hepworth (19:53.60) rounded out the top five on the girls side of the ledger.
"The race was so fun to watch as this was literally the state meet in action," Wa-Hi coach Mike Locati said of the girls race. "For the first two miles, all three girls — Nelson, Hepworth, and (Kennewick's) Macy Marquardt traded places. Then in the third mile, Marquardt moved out and created a gap."
Marquardt won the race with an 18:06.10 mark.
Nelson maintained second spot until the final 600 meters, Locati said.
"I was proud of her as this was only her third race of the season," Locati said. "Sariah ran a really smart race. She held back some in the first mile and then began to work her way up. "Her second half was solid," Locati said. "The last mile she ran so strong, moving herself into sixth, and then was able to outsprint the Richland runner (Madilynn Carr) for fifth.
Kamiakin's Isaac Teeples, who "may be the best runner in the state of Washington," Locati said, won the boys race in 15:35.20.
"Much like Sariah, Brody ran a very smart race, working his way up throughout the race," Locati said. "He closed that last mile really well, but ran out of real estate and wasn't able to catch the second-place finisher (Kamiakin's Grayson Wilcott)."
Locati praised his seniors — Nelson, Addison Taylor, and Braden Hisaw — when it was over.
"They are such great people," Locati said. "It has been a pleasure to coach them. It's hard to believe this was their last race as Blue Devil cross country runners. The time has gone by so fast.
"The silver lining in this all is we get to roll right into track and get another six weeks," Locati said. "We are all looking forward to what lies ahead."